After the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, the latest projections put the centre-right alliance of former Prime Minister Boiko Borissov in the lead. His alliance GERB-SDS* got around 26 percent of the votes on Sunday. The liberal-conservative voting bloc PP-DB* was just behind with around 25 percent. In initial forecasts based on post-election polls, the order of the two alliances, both of which are considered pro-Western, was reversed.

The pro-Russian and nationalist party Wasraschdane (Rebirth) and the pro-Russian Socialists are also likely to move into parliament. The official final result should be available by Thursday at the latest.

GERB-SDS ruled the country, which belongs to the European Union and NATO, until 2021 – when Borisov’s third term as prime minister ended. His alliance was voted out after allegations of corruption and protests. Corruption is a widespread problem in the country of 6.5 million people. In terms of per capita economic output, Bulgaria is the poorest EU member state.

Consensus on Ukraine

GERB-SDS and PP-DB agree on supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia. Both also advocate arms deliveries to the attacked country. At the end of 2022, the parliament in Sofia approved the first military aid package for Kiev. But head of state Rumen Radev declared that Bulgaria would not supply arms to Ukraine as long as the interim cabinet he had appointed is in power. Borisov therefore also called on the pro-Western parties to form a regular government after this election. PP and DB were involved in a four-party government under Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (PP) until June 2022, which was overthrown by a vote of no confidence.

In view of the expected balance of power, the formation of a new Bulgarian government is likely to be difficult even after this fifth election within two years. During the election campaign, the parties had made many accusations against each other and drawn a number of red lines.

wa/ack (dpa, rtr, afp)

*)

GERB = “Citizens for a European development of Bulgaria”

SDS = Union of Democratic Forces

PP = Platform “We continue the change”

DB = Democratic Party of Bulgaria