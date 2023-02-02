Home News Heading to Mexico to show his skills
News

Heading to Mexico to show his skills

by admin
Heading to Mexico to show his skills

Julian Andres Santa

Rodrigo Buitrago, director of RBC Cazatalentos de Pereira and sports psychologist, leads the agreement with which the two Pereiran players Carlos Humbero Osorio and Juan José Cardona, traveled yesterday to Mexico, where they will participate in oversight sessions in which they will be able to show all their skills with the ball, seeking to obtain an opportunity, which has been scarce in their city.

What did you notice about the players?

“We saw their qualities, we made them a process of modernization and improvement of skills in the last two weeks and they were already able to travel to Mexico with the support of their parents and they will have an option in several teams in this country so that they can see them, they can have friendly matches and hopefully they can achieve their respective goals.”

Opportunity to those who have not had it

Similarly, Rodrigo Buitrago explained that his objective has been to be able to serve as a link between good players who have lacked more opportunities. “In recent years we have dedicated ourselves to detecting and selecting players from municipalities, neighborhoods, villages, looking mainly for those who have not had many opportunities. We have managed to bring players to Chicó, Patriotas and now in this first operation that we do with these two youngsters who were free”.

To earn a place in Mexico

Full name: Carlos Humberto Osorio González

Age: 22 years old, from the La Macarena neighborhood of Dosquebradas

Career: He debuted in the second division of Venezuela with the JBL Clubes team in Pereira:
Deportivo Pereira, Minor Divisions, FC Professionals, River Plate de Pereira and Fantasies New York.

See also  More thefts, there is fear in via di Toppo: "We feel we are under attack"

Position: Right Winger

Characteristics: Skillful with the ball, good shot and goalscorer.

Ethis said after the opportunity

“I am very happy, I have very high expectations, I am going to give everything and leave the name of the country high. I made my debut in 2021 in the second division in Venezuelan soccer, I hope that in Mexico everything can turn out in the best way and with all the attitude ”.

Full name: Juan José Cardona Arcila

Age: 20 years old, from the Cerro Azul neighborhood of Dosquebradas

Career: Suzuki FC, Profesionales FC, Club Sócrates Valencia FC and Club Atlético Arabia.

Position: Mixed midfielder

Characteristics: With great technique to recover and generate Game and with a strong mid-distance shot.

This was stated by Juan José Cardona

“My football career began when I was five years old playing for Suzuki FC, from there I went to Professionals, then I made the leap to Sócrates Valencia FC and ended up playing in Arabia. The expectations are very high since it is a very important opportunity for both my partner and me. We have been waiting for it since we were children and it is time to go with the maximum potential and with the best attitude towards Mexico”.

You may also like

Government confirms that it will not prohibit mobility...

Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes three...

Gustavo Petro would not reach the mining corridor...

In 2023, the cancer with the best prognosis...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal News Headlines The...

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three...

Community mothers demand the hiring of operators of...

Bikers and their juggling

The impact of persistent rainy weather and cold...

Covid in Colombia is declining: 891 cases and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy