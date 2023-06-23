Headmaster Prabhu Arrested under POCSO Act for Indecent Behavior with Girl Student of Urdu Medium School in Waqarabad District, Suspended from Service

Misbehavior with a female student of an Urdu medium school in Waqarabad district

Headmaster Prabhu Arrested under POXO Act, suspended from service

Waqarabad: 21/Jun (Sahar News.com)

After the father, the figure of a teacher is considered the most respected for any boy or girl. But a headmaster of a school in Waqarabad district tarnished this sacred profession by misbehaving with a minor student. He was arrested and suspended from service under the POCSO Act.

According to the details of this shameful incident that happened in an Urdu medium Zilla Parishad school of Mominpet Mandal of Waqarabad district, a student of this school had stopped going to school for two days and her mother asked the reason for always looking scared. So the student told her mother that the school headmaster Prabhu told the student to stay in the school and not go home after the end of the program organized in the school on the occasion of the 10th founding of Telangana two days ago on Monday evening. .

The student told her mother that while she was cleaning the classroom, headmaster Prabhu reached there and started misbehaving with her. The frightened student ran away from the school and reached her home. The student told her mother that the headmaster Prabhu had misbehaved with her two or three times in the last few days.

After knowing this fact, the mother and other members of the family reached the school and questioned the headmaster. Later, the mother of the student filed a complaint against the headmaster Prabhu of the school at the Mominpet police station. registered a case against Headmaster Prabhu under the POCSO Act.

On the other hand, on the information of this incident, Collector District Waqarabad Mr. Narayan Reddy instructed DEO Waqarabad District Renukadevi to immediately investigate this incident and take legal, departmental action against the Headmaster. conducted the investigation of this incident till Wednesday night.

After their investigation report, orders were issued by higher officials to suspend Headmaster Prabhu from service. Mominpet Police arrested Headmaster Prabhu under the POCSO Act. Assistant Director Education Department Waqarabad District Abdul Ghani in this case More Investigations are underway.

After this incident came to the public eye, there has been a wave of concern among the guardians of the female students of Waqarabad district. Strict action is being taken against the headmaster Prabhu and the protection of the female students is being demanded so that such incidents do not repeat in the future. be done

“Also Read”

Waqarabad district: More than 1 kg ganja seized in Tandoor, four arrested

The post Indecent behavior with a student of Urdu medium school in Waqarabad district, Headmaster Prabhu arrested under POCSO Act, suspended from service appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

