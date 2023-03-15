What can happen in a world where the distance between the virtual and the real vanishes? This is the question at the heart of the story told in HEADSHOTthe ambitious debut feature by Niko Maggi, produced by Federica Folli and Pete Maggi for Cine 1 Italia, which will be released in Italian cinemas, as a special event, only on 20/21/22 March 2023 distributed by White Lion Media.

The film, set in a realistic contemporary context, linked to the world of professional videogaming, is embellished by the performances of a cast of young talents such as Alessandro Bedetti (Nudes, Rai Play), Virginia Diop (Zero, Netflix), Riccardo De Rinaldis, ( Light of your eyes, Mediaset), Vittorio Magazzù (The Bad Guy, Prime Video), Demetra Bellina (All Blame Freud – the series, Prime Video), Sijia Chen (Italian-style murder, Medusa Film) and Francesco Bertozzi (A step from heaven 7, Rai1).

The story kicks off when a mysterious group organizes Headshot, a reproduction of a death-match inspired by a video game but with real people. Eight gamers, with customized armor and an air rifle, participate in the challenge, equipped with body-cams to broadcast the show live on the ZZIP platform. What appears to be a competition of cunning and action, however, becomes a fight for survival especially when players discover that among them there is a vicious killer.

HEADSHOT is a film made by kids, for kids, a teen action movie that comes to life by contextualizing the atmosphere of video games in reality. “What I wanted to tell is the difference between the virtual world and the real one and the fact that, however invincible one may feel behind a screen, real life remains more raw and concrete than any fiction” is what he said director Niko Maggi.

HEADSHOT will be released in cinemas only on March 20/21/22, 2023 distributed by White Lion Media.



