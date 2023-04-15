Improving citizens’ quality of life with distinctive themes

[포항=뉴시스] Reporter Kang Jin-goo = ·

Photos are from Poeun Central Library *Resale and DB prohibited

Pohang City, Gyeongsangbuk-do, announced on the 15th that the municipal library is carrying out various reading culture projects for citizens to enjoy culture and cultivate knowledge.

Pohang City Library currently operates 8 municipal libraries, 40 small libraries, and 9 smart libraries.

The Pohang Municipal Library is a complex cultural space in the daily life of citizens, and is adding depth to its reading culture activities by operating specialized programs.

Poeun Central Library is a library specializing in comics. It has created a webtoon creation experience center and operates various webtoon creation programs and digital drawing programs. It operates programs and special lectures linked to the comic book library, contributing to the spread of webtoon culture that anyone can enjoy regardless of age or gender.

Daejam Library is a library specializing in literature and operates a separate corner for award-winning literature. As a specialized program, ‘My Life Becomes Poetry’, which expresses the journey of life through poetry, and ‘Reading Choi In-Hoon’s Previous Works’, which examines the pinnacle of intellectual fiction, from Choi In-Hun’s debut to last works, are being operated to meet the local residents’ desire to enjoy culture.

Yeongam Library has large-print books and books for elderly life and health with the theme of welfare for the elderly. Through the specialized program, ‘Visiting Silver Library’, we support the reading activities of the elderly by operating a customized reading culture program for the elderly in culturally marginalized areas where it is difficult to visit the library.

Poeun Ocheon Library (scheduled to open in September 2023) is a library specialized for children and has been selected for the ‘Support for Creation of Realistic Creative Space in Public Libraries’ contest and plans to operate children’s 3D experience fairy tales and AR/VR book experience programs.

Donghae Seokgok Library is a library specializing in oriental philosophy and operates the ‘Seokgok Lee Gyu-jun Historical Figure Interpreter Training Course’ that follows in the footsteps of Seokgok Lee Gyu-jun, a Silhak scholar and oriental medicine scholar from Donghae-myeon, who was a scholar of Oriental philosophy at the end of the Joseon Dynasty. Inside the library, there is an exhibition corner related to Seokgok, where you can take a look at Seokgok’s writings and thoughts.

The Children’s English Library is an English-specialized library that supports learning English through various channels such as reading culture programs as well as recommended books and reading quizzes. The ‘Family Book Club’, a specialized program, is well received by family students.

As a youth-specific library, Yeonil Library is planning and operating various programs to help youth explore their careers and cultivate their emotions. In July of this year, a coding-related program will be operated as part of the ‘coding with a story in 2023’ contest project.

Guryongpo Library is a library specialized in ‘travel and sea’ and has a specialized data room. This year, it plans to operate an urban sketch club from May in connection with the ‘Library Cultural Art Club Activity Support’ contest project that supports participatory art activities based on the library.

Song Young-hee, director of the city library, said, “We will do our best so that citizens can experience a variety of library services and this will lead to an improvement in the quality of life for citizens.” ”he said.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]