Health alert: 28 cases of tuberculosis and COVID were detected in La 40 prison

In the La 40 prison, follow-up actions were carried out by the Tuberculosis and COVID team of the Pereira Health Secretariat, in order to detect in time any respiratory symptoms that may indicate the presence of COVID and/or Tuberculosis.

For this reason, the health team carried out work to search for respiratory symptoms, as well as awareness and education. As a result of these actions, it was possible to attend a total of 970 people, of which 28 affected by these pathologies were detected.

The Operations Director of Public Health, Ángela María Rincón Bedoya, explained “An atypical situation has been occurring in the La 40 prison in recent months. From the Municipal Health Secretariat, education and awareness days have been carried out through the Tuberculosis and Leprosy program, where possible cases of contagion were detected, which triggered the alerts of the Secretariat, carrying out epidemiological fences to prevent the spread of these diseases. ”.

Likewise, the director highlighted the importance of carrying out these education and screening actions, since this not only protects the lives of the inmates, but also the workers of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) and the families that visit the inmates. internal. If active TB and COVID cases are not controlled and monitored, the number of infections can spiral out of control, putting many people at risk.

It should be noted that both Tuberculosis and COVID are diseases that are transmitted by the respiratory route, so the use of face masks and constant hand washing is essential if any symptoms associated with these diseases are detected.