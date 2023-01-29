In an area of ​​1,400 kilometers, the small but dangerous radioactive capsule 6 mm in diameter and 8 mm high was lost.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued an alert between Perth and a Pilbara Western Australia mine for the loss of a potentially dangerous radioactive capsule.

It was lost during transport from Newman north to the north-eastern suburbs of Perth. The substance is used inside meters in mining operations. Exposure to this substance could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness. The capsule is small (6 mm in diameter and 8 mm high), round, and silvery.

“The risk to the community at large is relatively low, however it is important to be aware of the risks and know what to do if you see the capsule,” officials said.