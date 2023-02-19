Home News Health alert in Chocó due to a case of Chagas disease and several cases of malaria
After the surveillance reference (ETV) of the Antioquia Health Secretariat reported on February 7th the confirmation of a case of Chagas disease in the acute phase, in an older adult residing in the municipality of San Juan de Urabá, who moved to the municipality of Unguía.

The Ministry of Health of Chocó, with that of Antioquia, the National Institute of Health, and the municipal health coordination of Unguía held an articulation meeting and action plan with the objective of developing surveillance actions in public health, inspection and surveillance, which is implemented by an interdisciplinary team from February 13 to March 6 of this year

Due to the report on the increase in malaria cases in indigenous communities of Juradó, the Chocó Health Secretariat held an articulation meeting between the Departments of the Secretariat, the interdisciplinary team of the Vector-Transmitted Diseases (VTD) program, the mayor’s office, and the local coordination of Health, IPS Misalud de Juradó and PAHO.

The IPS Misalud confirms that an increase in cases has been reported. For this year, 98 cases of malaria have been identified, the majority being malaria due to (vivax) to which treatment has been provided.

