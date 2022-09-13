Inaugurated in the capital, it is a way to attract health professionals and encourage them to come and stay and work in the province

Inauguration of the new apartment for health personnel and trainees of Ulss 1 Dolomiti, in Belluno. The premises are located in via Sant’Andrea, in the former apartment until a few years ago occupied by the Prevention department of the health care company. At the ribbon cutting also the regional councilor for health and social, Manuela Lanzarin.

Inside, after a series of interventions, 11 beds, three bathrooms, a kitchen and a common sitting room have been obtained. The renovation cost the Ulss 100,000 euros, while all the furniture was donated by the AIL of Belluno, whose president Carmen Mione he highlighted the important work of volunteers and volunteers but also the need to team up in this province to prevent “our structures from being weakened”. Something on which the commissioner gave assurances that nothing in the health network will be affected.

“This is an important experiment that goes in the direction of attracting the professionalism we need to our territory”, reiterated the general manager Maria Grazia Carraro.

“This is a particular moment we are experiencing and the great challenge is to attract professionals to all health facilities, even those that are not large”, Lanzarin began, pointing out that the Region is at the forefront to find solutions to the shortage of staff. health care, both medical and nursing. «And to make available places to stay during the experience, even at low prices, certainly becomes a way to go. We have also decided with the University of Padua and the Faculty of Medicine to open up to the network, that is, to ensure that all the trainees rotate in all the hospitals to gain experience. We are confident that this is a temporary moment of difficulty, a moment of two years that will be very hard, to then see the light ». Lanzarin did not hide, then, that the health profession, both medical and nursing, is no longer attractive for young people both for workloads, but also for salary and that therefore it will be necessary to reason with the government to work on this too. front”. The commissioner then recalled that 60% of the new doctors will be women and therefore we will also have to think about the need to create the conditions to reconcile work and life times.

Carraro also highlighted that “we are working on welfare with our employees, we must find benefits to give them the best conditions to stay here”.

Furthermore, always with a view to attracting new staff, the Ulss is working with the University of Padua and the Faculty of Medicine to create a framework agreement in which the province also becomes a subject of study for professionals. “Mountain medicine is already a subject of study for our professionals,” said the Vice Rector of the University of Padua, Giancarlo Dalla Fontana. “We are in fact carrying out a project with the Angelini Foundation to study how living in the mountains is healthy in many respects”. «The studies have already started», assured Ester Cason Angelini of the homonymous Foundation, «it is an important step to indicate to those who come up here and who decide to make a life choice which are the benefits also for health».