The Ministry of Public Health begins the “Winter 2023” campaign against influenza and Covid-19, from this Monday, April 10 to July 14, with vaccines available to the entire population, with priority for risk groups.

The objective is to protect against influenza mainly risk groups, children from 6 to 35 months, health workers, pregnant women, postpartum women, cohabitants of premature newborns, people from 3 years to 59 years who have risk factors and older adults. 60 years and over.

The Expanded Immunization Program (PAI) will offer the possibility of accessing vaccines against the different types of diseases that normally circulate with the entry of low temperatures. One of the included vaccines is the quadrivalent against influenza, which will be applied from six months of life onwards.

It is free for the entire population, mainly for those who are part of risk groups, children from 6 to 35 months of age, health workers, pregnant women, postpartum women, cohabitants of premature newborns, people from 3 years to 59 years who have factors at risk and people aged 60 and over.

Recent studies have shown that immunization reduces the risk of infection by 40-60% in the general population, during seasons when circulating viruses exactly match the viruses used in influenza vaccines.

The “Winter 2023” campaign also includes the bivalent campaign against Covid-19 for people over 6 years of age and Neumo23 for people over 60 years of age.

The main objective is to prevent mortality and serious morbidity in subgroups of the population defined by the conditions that are associated with a higher risk of death and complications caused or secondary to infection by the influenza virus, and to preserve the integrity of essential services.