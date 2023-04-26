Home » Health brigades intensify the winter vaccination campaign in riverside communities of Puerto Antequera
News

Health brigades intensify the winter vaccination campaign in riverside communities of Puerto Antequera

by admin
Health brigades intensify the winter vaccination campaign in riverside communities of Puerto Antequera

Staff from the Antequera Health Center continue to intensify the winter vaccination campaign with assistance to riverside families, where the health brigades travel with the support of the local municipality to reach the isolated communities of the city by river.

The objective of this campaign, promoted by the health portfolio, is to have a greater impact of immunization at this time of year in order to reduce the probability of hospitalization, giving high priority, especially to populations within risk groups.


Use: Lic. Josefina Díaz, in charge of the Antequera Health Center

See also  The Udine transplant center is in difficulty: getting on the list is an obstacle course, a hundred patients waiting

You may also like

In Prato Don Coluccia, the “courage priest” who...

Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo join the Government...

Delivering beehives and apiaries, Casanare Governorate supports 80...

The Ministry of Water Resources conveyed the spirit...

The administrator replaces the gate lock without handing...

Pastaza Police apply ‘Rayo Internandino’ operations

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 28,...

10 low-cost ideas — idealista/news

On May 14 Vicko will assume the Mayor’s...

Gustavo Petro issued a harsh warning to César...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy