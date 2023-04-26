Health brigades intensify the winter vaccination campaign in riverside communities of Puerto Antequera

Staff from the Antequera Health Center continue to intensify the winter vaccination campaign with assistance to riverside families, where the health brigades travel with the support of the local municipality to reach the isolated communities of the city by river.

The objective of this campaign, promoted by the health portfolio, is to have a greater impact of immunization at this time of year in order to reduce the probability of hospitalization, giving high priority, especially to populations within risk groups.



Use: Lic. Josefina Díaz, in charge of the Antequera Health Center