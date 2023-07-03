Health: Broken

The capitation payment unit, UPC, corresponds to 1.4 million pesos and is what the health system recognizes for each Colombian. Little, fair or a lot is the value of health care during 2023. It is presumed that this must be enough to cover the needs. As a percentage of GDP, it is equivalent to 5.1% with a total amount of 52.24 trillion approved. That includes the addition to the general budget of the nation where 2.02 were allocated to the health sector. The logical question, why run the risk of defunding or breaking the system?

In January 2023, ACEMI sent a letter to the Ministers of Finance and Health, in which, among others, they stated that of every 100 pesos received by the EPS from the contributory regime, they spend 102 on health care. They requested 10.4 billion, which includes 3.1 billion for insufficient premium, 3.9 billion for this year’s shortfall and maximum budgets that ADRES has from 2021 and 2022. There are resources only until July 2023 for these maximum budgets. Who received these documents and what was the response?

Last month, Numeris, a consultant on financial issues, exposed in ANIF the insufficiency of resources in the health sector, They question the firmness of the UPC and where variables such as inflation, people compensated in the system and the estimate are not taken into account of other income. Information out of date for two years and that excludes technological innovations and the increase in the cost of health services. Record this: of every $100 that the EPS received in the last 12 years, $4.5 went to resource management. Many factors: higher costs in services, increased use, transfer of liquidated EPS people and everything derived from the pandemic.

The debts of the active EPS are significant and the first three are: Nueva EPS 3.4 trillion, Salud Total 2.3 trillion and EPS Sanitas 2.1 trillion. Those that are in the liquidation process: SaludCoop 2.4 billion and Salud Vida 1.5 billion. These five add up to almost 10 billion pesos and the elementary question arises: How do they work?

The case of Teodora Vásquez de Quibdó is very telling. She was diagnosed with breast cancer, it took her 18 months for the specialist to see her. Desperate and without the resources, the family lent the money and traveled to Bogotá and Medellin. She was attended to and her problem resolved. Today he is in Quibdó praying for this crisis to be resolved. The EPS owes the San Francisco de Assis Hospital 17,813 million pesos. The locative part of the institution wrinkles the spirit, dilapidated ceilings, cracked walls and paint that gradually sinks into the floor. Users have to take them out to do a simple tac. There is a gold mine for outsiders and it is the referral of orthopedic patients who are treated in Medellín and which is equivalent to $2,000 billion monthly. (95% of the patients) They did not pay the doctors and nurses and they got into debt to be able to eat. They gave their salary to the agiotista for 50% of the value. Today they do not have how to pay the credit. The Association of Clinics and Hospitals is right when it affirms that the debt as of December 31, 2022, nationally, is the highest observed in the last 25 years of hospital travel.

What’s happening with the government? All avenues and instruments must be exhausted so that the financial deficit does not end the health systems. Have you looked for other ways? I can’t stop thinking about the Health Reform and it’s shameful that showing the desolate panorama of bankruptcy is the conviction mechanism for parliamentary votes.

Health care is sacred, its mistakes and mistakes must be corrected. Nationalizing it as the government wants is the worst of evils. Burying the EPS is a desecration and the active ones help them by shaking hands. Punish without contemplation those who have stolen them. Prevention and promotion are the key points. Irrigating the territories is a necessity.

We cannot allow Colombians to continue with uncertainty and threats about the right to be protected.