Health carries out a medical day in Usulután – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Comprehensive care for children, youth and adults reached the canton of La Poza, in the municipality of Usulután, with the approach of various medical services, by teams from the Ministry of Health.

Through these actions, professionals in this branch prevent diseases and offer timely treatment to the Salvadoran population.

The services provided to the inhabitants of this area were:
➡️General medical consultation
➡️Pediatric consultation
➡️Dental care
➡️Psychological care
➡️Nutritional advice
➡️Physiotherapy
➡️Delivery of medicines
➡️Vaccination

These conferences will be taking place in various parts of the country to bring the benefits closer to Salvadorans.

