Health Festival 2022, the new era: first day – live broadcast

Health Festival 2022, the new era: first day – live broadcast

During the Health Festival, three days until October 22nd, we talk about the progress of science and technology but also about the virtuous practices that are fundamental to keep us healthy. The event, hosted by the Ara Pacis in Rome, is organized by the Health Hub of the Gedi Group, directed by Daniela Minerva. The first day includes interventions by Craig Cameron Mello, Nobel Prize for Medicine 2006, Houghton Michael, Nobel Prize for Medicine 2020, and Louis Ignarro, Nobel Prize for Medicine 1998. There will be the microbiologist and Senator Andrea Crisanti , Maurizio Molinari, director of la Repubblica, Massimo Giannini, director of La Stampa and Luca Ubaldeschi, director of Secolo XIX

