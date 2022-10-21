During the Health Festival, three days until October 22nd, we talk about the progress of science and technology but also about the virtuous practices that are fundamental to keep us healthy. The event, hosted by the Ara Pacis in Rome, is organized by the Health Hub of the Gedi Group, directed by Daniela Minerva. On the second day there will be interventions by the Nobel Prize for Medicine James Patrick Allison; by Alberto Mantovani; by Stefano Vella, Rino Rappuoli and Roberto Burioni; by Francesca Schiavone and Francesco Cognetti; by Vittorio Lingiardi; by Michele Emiliano

