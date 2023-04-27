Home » Health Foundation conducts training lecture in Nursing
Health Foundation conducts training lecture in Nursing

The training day brought together more than 100 professionals from the area.

With a massive participation of more than 100 Nursing professionals from the Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation, the Training Session on “Care Quality, Céfalo Caudal Nursing process and Care in Invasive Procedures” was held, an activity organized by the Nursing department.

The topics on the agenda were: quality of health care-dimensions established by the WHO/OP, methods for a correct writing of the nursing sheet, most common errors, admission and discharge of patients, medication administration from the care process of Nursing, approach to patient safety, aseptic techniques for procedures in the hospital ward, nursing care in invasive procedures.

The trainers were professionals with solid training and experience: Lic. Mg. Edgar Mena, head of the Tesãi Nursing Department, Lic. Carina Benítez, Lic. Rosana González, Lic. Tamara Villalba, Lic. Nayla Barúa and Lic. Pablo Pérez.

The Lic. Mg. Edgar Mena, head of the Nursing Department of Area 2 Hospital, gave details of the talk, mentioning that the training seeks feedback on the knowledge in daily practice, thanks to the support of the Foundation’s Management in order to optimize and enhance the quality of care in the service.

“Exceeded expectations with more than 100 people present in the Auditorium, all Nursing staff who were very involved in the event, we provided feedback with theoretical and practical knowledge,” remarked the professional.

The objective is to underpin the process of excellence at all levels of the Hospital, with an emphasis on Nursing, a fundamental pillar in the hospital scaffolding focused on patient care in the hospital ward.

He mentioned that an entire annual calendar of talks, workshops and conferences has been scheduled, with prominent national and foreign specialists. “We have another day on May 20 with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, orotracheal intubation that will be 100% practical with dolls. By June we are going to involve doctors, computer technicians, emergency people, psychologists, with various interesting topics on the agenda”, he finally concluded.

