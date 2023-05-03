Home » “Health IN training” training cycle, webinar on Risk Management
News

“Health IN training” training cycle, webinar on Risk Management

by admin
Training cycle “<a data-ail="952006" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> IN training”, webinar on Risk Management | Formez PA

Home >
News >
“Health IN training” training cycle, webinar on Risk Management

Created on: April 27, 2023

Scheduled on April 28thfrom 11.00, the webinar dedicated to the theme of Risk Management, of the training cycle HEALTH IN TRAINING, promoted and organized by Form PAin collaboration with the Campania Region and theUniversity of Naples “Federico II”, as part of the “Management Training Course for Company Health Directors and the Directors of Complex Organizational Units of Companies and Entities of the Regional Health Service”.

Go to the poster

Publication date:

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – 10:47







See also  floods increase risk of cholera, warns WHO

You may also like

Work package, green light from the Government

Tramacúa inmate asked President Gustavo Petro to be...

Sichuan Yibin was shocked twice!Tremors felt in Chongqing...

They carry out a free health day in...

The best first home loan today May 3,...

Is it possible to lose weight with hypnosis?

Peru and Ecuador will sign an agreement to...

Bad weather. Rotta del Sillaro, flooding of the...

The parks are there to worry

Torn face? The biggest supporter of the Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy