Health: Lauterbach: E-prescription arrives from July 1st

After the start of electronic prescriptions had been delayed several times, the e-prescription should now be available next month and simplify processes in the doctor’s office and pharmacy.

According to the Federal Minister of Health, electronic prescriptions (e-prescriptions) should Karl Lauterbach possible from July 1st. “The e-prescription is finally suitable for everyday use,” said the SPD politician to the editorial network Germany.

“On July 1, 2023, patients will be able to place the e-prescription in the pharmacies easily accessed with your insurance card. By the end of July, 80 percent of pharmacies in Germany are expected to be connected to the system.” Lauterbach added: “When the patients insert their insurance cards into the readers in the pharmacies, the e-prescription is then already available in the database. Digitization is starting now.”

“paper economy in healthcare” end

According to the Ministry of Health, the aim of the e-prescription is, among other things, to simplify processes in the doctor’s office and pharmacy and “to end the paper economy in the healthcare system”. In addition, drug treatment should become safer.

The start of electronic prescriptions had been delayed several times. Last autumn, further steps were put on hold in the only pilot region in Westphalia-Lippe.

At the beginning of March, Lauterbach announced that it would significantly accelerate the sluggish spread of digital applications. of Germany Healthcare is lagging behind by decades in terms of digitization, he said. E-prescriptions should become suitable for everyday use across the board.

According to the ministry, the e-prescription can be used in various ways. For example, patients could decide whether they want to manage their e-prescription on their smartphone using a secure e-prescription app and send it digitally to a pharmacy, or whether the access data required to redeem the e-prescription should be handed over to them as a paper printout in the doctor’s practice should be.

Federal Ministry of Health on the e-prescription

dpa