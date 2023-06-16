Health post in Atanquez is a public good, it cannot be taken

Faced with the seizure of the health post facilities in the Atanquez corregimiento in Valledupar, by leaders of the Kankuamo people, the manager of the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, Miguel Soto Ruiz, clarified that the facilities are a public good and cannot be taken and closed by the community, for which reason the respective measures are being taken to act with the accompaniment of the Prosecutor’s Office and the public force.

“We totally reject the attitude of the minor council and the communities, as they possess a public good. However, we are open to listen to them and activate the roadmap to meet their requests, ”he said.

The official explained that the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital has provided a doctor until late at night, which is not his responsibility, since the assistance offered is first class. “The community asks for an emergency, but to achieve it an infrastructure is required, since the health center works in an old house that has been built for more than 30 years; a 24-hour ambulance is also needed, a 24-hour sequence of professionals, and this is not the responsibility of HEAD. They also ask to speak with the Minister of Health, they are issues of a national order that we cannot resolve here.”

Currently, the health post offers general medicine, outpatient consultation, vaccination and other first-level areas, while emergency cases are attended in Patillal.

“We have been close to the indigenous community, and it has been explained to them that the issue must be analyzed, because the health centers must be self-sustaining and well managed. The indigenous IPS and EPS offered to support and to date it has not been possible”.

Since last Tuesday, services have been suspended due to the takeover maintained by the indigenous population, who urge dialogue and conciliation.

As will be remembered, the health post was taken over by the Kankuamo people led by the minor council Yovany Ustáriz, arguing that they have suffered for many years because of their health, many people have even died due to lack of care, since there are no staff at the post and there is only one security guard guarding the property.

