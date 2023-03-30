On this day, health professionals received their authorization to provide maternal and child care services established by the Nacer con Cariño Law. The regulations, led by the First Lady Gabriela de Bukele, put the rights of the mother, her baby and her family at the center.

For the implementation of the Law, professionals were trained in the specialties of change managers, prenatal educators, breastfeeding advisors and nursing staff with the role of doula. Today they receive their license and authorization from the Superior Council of Public Health (CSSP) to practice these specialties for 2 years in the health centers of the National Integrated Health System (SNIS). To continue exercising after that time, they must be formed again.

This training process includes topics such as the Nacer con Cariño Law, the Law on Duties and Rights of Patients and Health Service Providers and Health Legislation, and updating knowledge with the latest scientific evidence on respected childbirth.

This is continuous training, so there are still health personnel who are in the process of receiving their authorization.

All health professionals who wish to work in maternal and child care under these specialties have to go through this process to receive their authorization from the State. If someone doesn’t have it, they can’t do it.

The role and training of these specialists did not exist in the country. It is thanks to the Nacer con Cariño Law that they now accompany the mother, the baby and her family at each stage of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.

The change managers are health professionals with leadership, connected to their vocation, with empathy, who implement the Born with Cariño Law in the health system. Prenatal educators accompany families in the preparation process during pregnancy, with information on nutrition, exercises for labor, childbirth positions, and newborn care. Nurse doulas provide physical and emotional support during labor, delivery, and postpartum. And lactation consultants accompany them with information to dispel myths and taboos in order to achieve successful breastfeeding.