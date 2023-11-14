Home » Health professionals warn of a collapse in care
Health professionals warn of a collapse in care

Health professionals warn of a collapse in care

On October 11, 2023, the representative meeting of the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVNO) founded the “Praxiskollaps” action alliance. 36 medical and psychotherapeutic professional associations and provider groups from North Rhine are taking part in this, informed Frank Bergmann, CEO of KVNO, at the online press conference this Tuesday. The reason for founding the action alliance was the discontent, frustration, anger and massive existential fears of practicing doctors in the North Rhine region. “Home-based outpatient care as we know it is in acute danger,” warned Bergmann. According to him, all freelance medical professions are affected. For this reason, Thomas Preis, chairman of the AVNR, and Andreas Kruschwitz, chairman of the North Rhine Statutory Health Insurance Dentists Association, also support the KV Nordrhein initiative.

