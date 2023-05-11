‘Health recovery’ Kim Ki-tae, coach of KT’s 2nd team, accompanies the team from the 12th :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

WBC national team batting coach, but returned home early due to health

Rest and recover health

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Hee-joon = Kim Ki-tae, the futures (2nd team) coach of professional baseball KT Wiz, returns to the field.

KT announced on the 11th that “Coach Kim Ki-tae, whose health has recovered to some extent, will accompany the team from tomorrow (12th).”

Coach Ki-tae Kim, who was appointed as KT’s 2nd team coach in October of last year, was selected as the hitting coach for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) national team.

However, as his health deteriorated, he returned home on March 7, the day before the Korean national team played their first game.

Since then, he was unable to lead the team even after the opening of the Futures League as he was resting at home and working hard to recover his health.

Director Kim Ki-tae, whose condition has recently improved, takes the baton again.

Coach Ki-tae Kim will lead the team from the Futures League match against the Hanwha Eagles at Seosan Stadium on the 12th.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]