After an intense discussion of many weeks in which the Government and critics have played their arguments to the fullest, tomorrow, finally, the final health reform project would reach Congress.

At least that’s what President Petro pointed out, after the filing of the initiative that had been announced for the previous Friday was postponed.

The prelude to the presentation of the project has been complex and very busy, as evidenced by the fact that a few days after reaching Congress, the Government decided last Thursday to meet with representatives of nine EPS to discuss main aspects.

Last December, the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, had met with unions of the EPS, Gestarsalud and Acemi, to discuss the reform.

The minister has also met with medical associations and other players in the sector during these weeks to explain the reform. However, the general concern in these meetings is that the Government has not presented the complete text of the project but rather the pillars, such as moving the focus of attention towards prevention, as well as its intention to suppress the EPS on the paper that today they comply with assurance.

The parties, including some of the government coalition such as the Conservative, Liberal and La U, have also expressed their concern over the fact that the complete text is not known to date.

During the general assembly of governors, last Tuesday, the leaders expressed their support for the project for purposes such as improving customer service; however, they put their fears on the table because some of the proposed modifications endanger the system.

The governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, emphasized that “we recognize and applaud the emphasis of the health reform on primary care and rural areas, constituting an enormous advance in public administration. In addition to the implementation of the single public system of information, a key element to attack corruption”.

While several departmental leaders wondered, given the lack of clarity due to ignoring the full content of the project, how the decentralization of the system as well as the health secretariats will be strengthened so that they can carry out the inspection, surveillance and control in the new scheme that is proposed.

Also, the previous Tuesday, the Government met with members of the Board of Directors of the new EPS and with a mission of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), within the process agreement prior to the presentation of the proposal.

In last, there is a tower of Babel on the health reform in which everyone speaks, but it is not known who is right because the text is not known with certainty.

The Minister of Health told Blu Radio in recent days that “the reason why it has not been presented to the country is precisely that if we present it incomplete, they will say that it is improvisation and that it will generate greater uncertainty. So we consider the most prudent, already with the complete document, when it is ready, to make the presentation in the filing of the bill”.

Reviews

President Petro defended the reform last Thursday before the mayors of the capital cities.

“This is a mixed, complementary, non-competitive model. The public hospital ceases to be a State social enterprise, that is, to seek to minimize costs or cut service, and becomes a health institution, as it was before,” explained the head of state.

He specified that currently the system offers individual insurance, but “there is no family health”; and reiterated that the proposed model has primary care and prevention as one of its pillars, through the Primary Care Centers (CAP), organized throughout the national territory.

“Then let’s change. The first fundamental pillar, having a strong preventive and primary care model, ”she maintained.

The biggest debate to date, from what is known about the reform, is over the EPS, since the Government says that they should disappear in terms of their insurance role because the resources do not flow as they should to the service providers, hospitals and other institutions. Currently, the debt of these companies exceeds $23 billion, according to figures from the National Health Superintendence.

However, Paula Acosta, executive president of Acemi, said that there is uncertainty about the content of the reform. “Our health system is not perfect, there are things that the EPS have to reconsider and improve, but we believe that here it is very important to preserve and maintain the progress that we have had as a society,” she said.

He added that “when you say: people have to enroll in the nearest public care center and we are going to build about 10,000 or 20,000 of these centers, it implies re-affiliating everyone. What will happen to the people who Do they have treatment right now? Do they have to enroll again? Do we have to wait four and eight years for these centers to be built?”

PFor her part, the executive director of the Colombian Association of State Social Enterprises and Public Hospitals (Acesi), Olga Lucía Zuluaga, said that “we do not know the text. However, the national government has generated some thick lines on which the reform will be based. We share several of those lines.”

While Germán Gamarra, president of the National Academy of Medicine, expressed to THE NEW CENTURY that “there have been any number of discussions about a reform that I still call the ‘ghost reform’, and that is why I am not giving any statement about it because I do not know the official version.”

Former Health Minister Jaime Arias highlighted aspects of the reform such as formalizing more employment in the sector, but considered that “it has a very strong ideological and political overtone. The initiative that he calls the minister of civil society has been under construction for about 10 years. It is a project that cleverly targets the EPS”.

For his part, the former Minister of Health Fernando Ruiz complained about the lack of socialization “of a reform whose text is not even known. What discussion? That the Congress of the Republic certify how many public hearings have been held. This is going to happen to the brave, the process smells very bad and it is going to be a disaster for the Colombian people”.

The parties

In an appointment that the head of the Liberal Party, former President César Gaviria, had with the benches last Tuesday, asked them not to vote “blindly” on the projects. He added that “we are a reformist Liberal Party, not to destroy, to reform to strengthen. We don’t want Petro to fail, but the reforms must strengthen, not destroy”.

The liberal parliamentarians will have a meeting with the ministers in the following days to hear from the Government about the reforms, including health.

While the Conservative Party announced a meeting in the coming days of the Board and the bench to agree on a position on the health reform.

He warned in advance that he will not accompany changes that put the system and the well-being of Colombians at risk.

Also in the Partido de la U they will meet to establish their position against this reform. Although several of its parliamentarians have stated that they do not share the elimination of the EPS and other aspects of the project.

The director of La U, Dilian Francisca Toro, warned that “health reform is necessary, but building on what we have built for so many years.”