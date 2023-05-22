Health reform: Carolina Corcho’s blow to her opponents

“Now they do admit that there was never an information system that would account for the billion-dollar transactions that would have to be directed for the care of life, not for business or corruption. Why didn’t they do it in three decades? Dedicated to obstructing alternatives to that,” he said.

Who is Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo new Minister of Health of Petro?

Colombia has a new Minister of Health! After the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, demanded the formal resignation of his cabinet, the departure of Carolina Corcho from minsalud was confirmed, a position that will be held by Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo.

Jaramillo, 72, has an outstanding public career in various positions, one of the most recent being his tenure as mayor of Ibagué. He is a surgeon at the Colegio Mayor del Rosario and professional studies in cardiovascular surgery, at The Swedish Board of Health and Wellfare (Sweden), and cardiopediatric surgery, at the Uppsala University Hospital (Sweden).

It will not be the first time that the doctor works hand in hand with Gustavo Petro, since during his term as mayor of Bogotá, he was secretary of health and one of the key cards in his management.

Likewise, in that administration he was district secretary between 2013 and 2014. In his political career, Jaramillo was a representative to the Chamber (1982-1986), a senator of the Republic (2001-2004 and 2009-2010) and served as governor of Tolima , appointed by President Virgilio Barco Vargas.