The former Minister of Health and current rector of the Central University, Jaime Arias, calmly read the articles of the Health reform and told his impressions to EL NUEVO SIGLO.

THE NEW CENTURY: What impression did you get from reading the health reform?

JAMES ARIAS: I read the articles, 150 articles in 15 chapters, and then one gets the first impression that they wrote it well. But when you go to look at the articles and chapters, it is a real disaster of reform what they have presented. Because on paper it may sound good, since, as the minister herself says, they try to make a copy of the systems in Europe, which are systems with public governance, fundamentally, where the State is the great actor in the entire chain; territorial systems, which start with primary care and with large public funding. So this is a copy of that. But that doesn’t work in Colombia, and we already know it. Because we had to change the system in 1992, when Law 100 was made, precisely because it did not work, with a scheme that was public.

There is also some Cuban influence there. You see it when they talk, in primary care, about the person, the family, the village, the neighborhood, control, etc. And when the vice president says that Cuba’s system is one of the best.

But the project is very confusing. Of course, it destroys the current system. There it is not building on what has been built; destroy it. And especially the insurance, which again passes to the State, as it was in the sixties, seventies, that there was a state social security insurance.

ENS: Do you consider that this is the end of the EPS?

AND: Well, if it is approved, it is the end of the EPS. Of course, because they make them to be small administrators, to do audits, consultancies; and in the meantime, they can be incorporated into the new system by creating primary health care posts, the CAPs, and thus they can subsist for a while, but they change the current insurance model. And the EPS, whether we like it or not, whether they are good or bad, are today the central articulator of the system.

ENS: And what will happen to the financial part? Is the Adres the one that is going to be in charge of raising all the money?

AND: The Adres is a public entity that today works quite well, I would say, but with the fact that it manages the entire circle of financial resources, from the collection of resources to their final distribution, I think that it can be extremely dangerous. There are already many concerned voices. Now, speaking of finances, I don’t know how much this project is worth, I haven’t seen any figures from the Ministry of Finance, but it could cost several billion pesos.

ENS: How do you see this reform from the patient’s point of view?

AND: In theory, as the minister says, who is copying some of the European systems, including Spanish and Italian, the patient is assigned a primary care center. It is no longer an EPS, not an insurer, but a primary care center, and that is the front door. But who tells one which is her primary care center? Is it a hospital or a health center?, etc. For patients this is disastrous; for the 50 million affiliates that the system has, because they throw them out into the streets to search, to search for health services. Perhaps those who have the resources to pay prepaid will be saved, because those do maintain them.

ENS: Will many medical professionals be affected by moving from a private to a public sector?

AND: With respect to those of the EPS, which I believe are employing more or less 100,000 people, they will have to look for employment elsewhere. But I don’t think there will be unemployment, for example, of professionals, of doctors, in the first place because they depend on the IPS, on hospitals, clinics; more than EPS. Secondly, because if they create these primary care centers they will have jobs there.