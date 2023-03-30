ABOUT to shipwreck is the health reform project filed by the Government. The decision of the Liberal bench not to support the project was joined yesterday by the Conservative Party and the U Party, which also decided to withdraw from the initiative.

According to Iván Cépeda, head of the conservative coalition, the decision was made because the changes they had suggested were not reflected in the text, the same reason why César Gaviria chose to step aside.

“We will not attend one more meeting of the Health Reform Bill because we consider it a waste of time,” Cepeda said. According to the president of the bench, they showed that the Government sent them the same document that they had already seen, which caused great discomfort and was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” to make the decision.

This statement leaves a clear question of the Reform raised by the Ministry of Health, where it loses strength and apparently would fall in the first debate in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber.

Likewise, Dilian Francisca Toro, president of the U, said that “After receiving the presentation of the health reform project, we find that the agreed agreements are not contemplated, for which we will present an alternate presentation that includes the proposals presented by the parties to save lives ”.

Proposal

Faced with this situation, Fedesarrollo presented a report in which they carry out a detailed diagnosis of the conditions of the health system since 1993 (date when Law 100 of 1993 entered into force) with respect to coverage, out-of-pocket spending on health and indicators of prevention of the population. In addition, they prepare a road map for the implementation of the reform already established.

The entity points out that these proposals are supported by a balance of what has happened with the health system in the last three decades, finding that coverage and prevention, two determinants of the current health system, have been increasing. According to the DANE Quality of Life survey, coverage at the national level went from 24% to 94%, with a notable expansion between 1993-1997 and 2003-2008.

The gap between urban and rural areas has practically closed, going from 7% and 31% in 1993 to 95% and 93% in 2021, respectively. In addition, the coverage gap according to income has also been reduced significantly, between quintiles 1 and 5, going from 4% and 47% in 1993 to 91% and 97% in 2021, respectively. Regarding prevention, the trend shows an increase in annual medical visits, challenging the conventional belief that the System does not do prevention.

For the proposals, they focus on 10 fundamental axes: Structuring comprehensive and integrated networks at the regional level; design and implement the PHC model with a territorial approach; strengthening of the hospital network; health human talent policy; financial sustainability; EPS-IPS contracting; strengthening of the SNS; Coordination instances; Public health and public information system, interoperable and transactional.

For Fedesarrollo, there must be three management models according to size, rurality and distance from the municipalities.

Vertical integration

For this reason, he proposes that the limits of 30% in terms of vertical integration in remote areas be reviewed, because it is the way in which some EPS can invest in remote areas. In addition, establish rules to avoid dominant positions of the EPS, as well as finish the transition to definitively and completely unify the contributory and subsidized regime.

The research center argued that the insurance system for the health system must be maintained and risk diversified, institutional capacities must be strengthened. Regarding spending on public health, he considered that actions in this field should be evaluated and clearly defined and the spending should be seen.

Likewise, strengthen the capacities of the public network for the provision of collective activities through technical assistance and the third level infrastructure and endowment program, as well as guarantee that knowledge is transferred in the regions.

In the same way, he proposed creating a credit program to forgive them with royalty resources for health personnel who remain in remote regions.

Quotes

Regarding financial sustainability, Fedesarrollo assured that the contribution rate for employees must be increased progressively and the ceiling of 25 legal monthly minimum wages in force must be eliminated.

In addition to establishing taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol, among others. Fedesarrollo also recommended evaluating the Deposit Payment Unit. Similarly, create assurance and audit systems for service providers (IPS), consider a payment component for quality and results. To which they add, create voluntary health plans, prepaid medicine and other services.

Regarding the hiring of the EPS-IPS, the researchers mentioned that risk-sharing contracts with the provider should be promoted, especially in chronic patients and that they be all-inclusive contracts. In addition, that the contracts are tendered to unite public and private loans.

On the point of Supersalud, he considered that greater independence and autonomy should be defined in the appointment of the Super for four years; purge the EPS at the regional level, among others.

In the instances of coordination, they mention that the instances of coordination should be regulated. His latest proposal is the public, interoperable and transactional information system. Faced with this, Fedesarrollo added that regional connectivity must be strengthened, in order to achieve this information system; implement a system of guarantees of access, opportunity and quality. Based on ensuring that the health system uses information from the various sources that already exist and that usually operate well.