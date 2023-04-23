Health reform: make or break

Next Tuesday the true first debate on the health reform will take place in the Seventh Chamber Commission, since the positive presentation of the Government’s text will be discussed, after the opposition report was defeated in the previous session for its archive. Despite this, the outlook for approving it remains cloudy, as the Conservative, Liberal and U parties maintain that they do not support it. As things are, only the willingness of Casa de Nariño to cede to further adjustments would save the project.

Health was the first of the great government reforms to be presented to Congress, since there are also pension and labor reforms. Although since the end of the previous year the controversy began over the first of these initiatives when Minister Carolina Corcho gave the stitches of the articles, especially due to the intention of suppressing the EPS, the rain of criticism began on February 13 with her filing in the Chamber.

From the outset, without dwelling on the fact that they are part of the coalition, the Conservative, Liberal, and U parties expressed serious objections to the project for eliminating the EPS, nationalizing the structures, creating regional funds, and depriving citizens of the right to choose who provides the service, among others.

Then, Corcho met separately with these communities to explain in detail the changes proposed by the reform. However, the parties maintained their objections and although they stated that they are aware of the need to make adjustments to improve the service, they warned that they would not vote on aspects that, from their point of view, endanger a system that has been built for three years. decades.

It is possible that the Government in its calculations on the process of the reform had in mind that some parties of the coalition could make objections and condition support for some articles, since last year this happened with the political and tax reform.

However, what the Casa de Nariño possibly did not count on is that liberals, conservatives and those of the U would make a common front against the government text of the reform and, even less, that they condition the favorable vote to include all of the your propositions.

The Conservative Party and the U jointly presented 133 propositions, while the Liberals on their side also made their proposals.

However, the discontent of these communities reached a boiling point after seeing that only 20% of their proposals were included in the presentation for the first debate, as explained by the president of the National Conservative Directorate, Senator Efraín Cepeda.

Then conservatives and the U reaffirmed that they will vote against the reform if their proposals are not taken into account. The same warned the liberals.

Last weekend the Government worked with the speakers and technicians from the Ministry of Health to make more changes to the articles in line with the demands of the communities, authorizing the inclusion of about 90% of the proposals. He sent the amended text to the presidents of the Conservative party, Efraín Cepeda; from the Liberal, César Gaviria, and from the U, Dilian Francisca Toro.

But this movement did not work for the Government either, since the Conservative party and the U, after analyzing the new presentation, announced: “we reaffirm our position of not supporting the text of the health reform as the Government has presented it, since it does not All the proposals presented by our communities are accepted”.

On the government court

The collapse of the negative report last Wednesday in the Seventh House Commission, by 17 votes against 4, has been interpreted by many as a sign that most of the parties know that a health reform must be carried out, but not that the Government is proposing but rather an adjusted and consensual one.

As of today, the Government does not have the votes in the Seventh Chamber so that next Tuesday the positive report to the reform project that it presented will be approved. It would have 9 votes out of the 11 that it requires, from the Historical Pact and the Green Alliance, collectivities also from the coalition that have not made major objections to the articles.

In previous days, the Liberal representative Dolcey Torres announced that he will vote in favor, despite the fact that his party warned that it will vote against and that it filed an alternative paper that includes the adjustments that it has requested to the reform.

If Torres actually proceeds in that sense, the Government would have 10 votes and would only need one to have the paper approved and, as a consequence, that said Commission go on to discuss and vote on his project.

It has been rumored that the Government would have changed its strategy, at least for the first debate, to try to achieve support for the reform on the part of the ‘rebel’ parties of the coalition, since it would no longer target their presidents, that is, Senator Cepeda, former Head of State Gaviria and former Governor Toro, otherwise he would supposedly speak directly with some of the parliamentarians from these groups who are in the Seventh Chamber Commission.

Supposedly the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, this weekend would be contacting some conservative parliamentarians, from the U and liberals to try to convince them to vote in favor of the reform in the first debate.

Last Friday, former vice president Germán Vargas Lleras, head of Cambio Radical, the government’s opposition party, in addition to raising strong objections to the reform, called on the president of the U to help sink it.

“I call on Dr. Dilian to make a final decision. Either he stays with his representation in the Government or he makes the correct decision, which is to sink that initiative”, Vargas Lleras was explicit.

This message drew attention because, on the one hand, the U has assured that it will vote against the reform if all the 133 proposals that it presented with the conservatives are not included, and also, on the other, because Vargas Lleras did not the same call to the heads of the Conservative and Liberal parties to do the same for the collapse of the project.

Toro responded: “Dear Germán Vargas, do not doubt for a second that, like you, I think and work for the health and well-being of Colombians. More than ever, I bet on dialogue and consensus so that we have a better health reform that builds on what has been built”.

Will the government agree to more changes?

As politics is dynamic, it is possible that the Government manages to slip a couple of votes so that the positive presentation to its reform text is approved in the Seventh Commission on Tuesday. Even, that the project with a tight majority advances days later in the first debate.

However, if the Government does not agree with the conservatives, liberals and the U on the project for the second debate in the plenary session of the Chamber, it does not have the slightest chance of surviving.

The Liberal party is the majority in the Chamber, with 33 seats; the Conservative party has 27 and the U 15 seats. In other words, these collectivities add up to 65 votes and the Government requires 94 votes in plenary for the reform to be approved.

The coalition can add 58 votes in plenary of the Chamber without the liberals, conservatives and the U. Although the Government could reach majorities if it achieves the vote of the last two.