Health reform presents risks of corruption: Gaviria

hermann.saenz



February 21, 2023 – 10:40 PM

The Liberal Party, headed by César Gaviria, published a document called “We will not allow them to devastate the health system”, in which it expresses its objections to the health reform presented by the current Government.

The first thing that the former president questions is that the initiative be processed as ordinary law, since he considers that, as it is a modification of the General System of Social Security in Health, “it is a modification of the Health System and of the Statutory Law” and should receive that treatment.

“Since the Health System is an instrument to materialize the fundamental right, any substantial adjustment of it has direct implications on the guarantee of this right, for which reason its process must be of a statutory nature,” he points out.

It also suggests that “every health system, regardless of its state or private nature, must have a functional structure that exercises corporate governance over different areas”; For this reason, it warns that “this bill not only does not create the minimum organizational structure necessary for the system to allow the construction of these areas, but also generates weak governance, with unclear and repeated functions, through a bureaucratic apparatus with a political line and not technical, based on non-suitable collegiate bodies, without articulation”.

Resource management

For Gaviria, the flaws in the design of the corporate governance model in the health reform bill are especially accentuated with regard to the management of the system’s financial resources. “In short, structures of a political nature are once again created, without the minimum necessary technical architecture, with a dangerous concentration on the organization of spending on specific people, in addition to a lack of guarantees to exercise a truly independent audit, since the hiring of the same It is done by the expense computer itself”.

“There are also risks of corruption and inefficiency, because there is an excessive concentration of power in the organization of medium and high complexity spending by only five managers of the regional funds, who are appointed by the corresponding administrative council, in which the local political power and workers’ representatives are present, who, in turn, are appointed by said political power. There is no clarity in the text of who orders the spending of primary care centers ”, he maintains.

It may interest you: Rector of U. Nacional did not endorse ambassador’s studies in Mexico

private health

Likewise, the former president assures that there is a significant risk that a medium-term process will be triggered that limits the survival of the current provision of health services by the private sector.

“Because the entire precarious governance structure over the operation of the system would be state-owned, it can manage public hospital expansion, guaranteeing its demand and future budgets, to the detriment of the provision by the private sector, without an incentive or subjection to indicators. of quality or preference of the users”, explains Gaviria.

“To be more precise, the bill proposes a reference and counter-reference system (articles 86 and 90), which inhibits the user’s choice. On the other hand, the collegiate bodies created (described above), whose functions have an impact on the configuration of the provision network, also have influence over the expense controller (regional and territorial health funds), which can guide spending in health exclusively towards public providers ”, emphasizes the former president.

Missing general elements

Gaviria emphasizes that the duration of the transition period is not determined, which can lead the system to a scenario of severe uncertainty, paralyzing the agents and affecting its operation and the guarantee of the fundamental right to health.

At the same time, it indicates that there is no calculation of the physical, human talent and financial resources necessary to generate the new capacities in the ADR and the state structures to be created. This is a critical limitation to assess the feasibility of the entire project.

Finally, Gaviria points out that the bill “seeks to improve working conditions and continuous training for health workers, which is a prevailing need. He suggests the call and the harmonization of the approaches with the Ministry of Education ”.