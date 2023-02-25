The processing of the bill that contains the reform to the Health System brought out the worst in Colombian politicking and has been generating major confusion among citizens. The government officials disagree. The fight between Senator Roy Barreras and television novelist Gustavo Bolívar corroborates this.

The articles of the reform were built in a hidden way by Minister Corcho. The voices that claimed the lack of timely, transparent and participatory socialization in the construction of the articles of the bill are not unfair.

The act of President Petro in the Plaza de Armas of the Casa de Nariño is far from being evidence of a participatory construction of the text established in the Congress of the Republic. The government insistently talks about participation and consensus, but it is nothing more than a cold discourse.

Gustavo Bolívar came out in defense of Minister Corcho. He points out that the bill was the result of extensive discussions and the entire Health Sector participated in its construction. Another thing says Senator Barreras and the majority of authorized voices, close and not to the current government.

Bolívar supports Minister Corcho in her frantic obsession with eliminating the EPS. On the subject, Senator Barreras differs and points out solid reasons that show that this purpose has more of an ideological bias than technical support to support it.

The animosity of the Petro government with the private sector that participates in the provision of public services -such as health- is the underlying reason for this discord and dissonance that goes beyond the circumstantial. The same is already glimpsed in the speeches of others who call themselves spokespersons for the president in matters of home public services: water, sewerage, cleaning, energy and gas.

The “innovative” alternative for those who want to impose a change in the provision of public services is to once again empower politicking. Colombia has already traveled this rugged and disastrous road and led it to the worst fate of inefficiency and corruption in the care of these services, including the health of Colombians.

Even though the project has already begun to be discussed in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, the effects that it will have in its process or, if it is approved, later in the Constitutional Court, the opportune warnings of Senators Humberto De The Street and Paloma Valencia.

Both draw attention in the sense that this must be processed as a statutory law and not as an ordinary law, since it deals with the regulation of a fundamental right: health. The lawyer and university professor Ramiro Bejarano also warns the same.

The differences are important. A statutory law requires qualified majorities, its discussion does not fit in extraordinary sessions but in ordinary ones, these must begin in the First Commission and not in the Seventh, it does not allow the granting of pro-tempore powers to the President to legislate and before entering in force requires the pronouncement of the Constitutional Court.

The President of Congress has the historic responsibility of promoting an open and transparent debate on the reform that seeks to improve the System and not destroy it. Pretending, in good time, to promote preventive medicine over corrective medicine does not imply the need to mess it up.

Paradoxically, the greatest failures due to the lack of timely attention that are reported today occur in areas far from large and medium-sized cities, where the public health network operates with greater emphasis.