Despite the multiple complaints made by organizations, associations and companies in the health sector, on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 25, some points of the new health reform, structured by the ministry headed by Carolina Corcho, were known.

The document not only intends to suppress the figure of the Health Provider Entities (EPS) and to establish, in its place, the care chain that begins with the Primary Care Centers (CAP), but also to redistribute functions among the existing health entities and those that will be born from the reform.

Thus, the 87 billion pesos that enter the State coffers through the contributions of the contributory and subsidized regimes, will be administered by the General System of Social Security in Health (Adres), an entity that currently advances the verifications for the recognition and payment of social and other benefits.

The above, removing the EPS from the formula and directly delivering the money to a new entity: the Regional Social Security Fund, so that in this way it distributes the budget in each department. Configuring itself (the Address) as one of the entities with the most power and money management.

In parallel, the reform proposes the creation of the National Health Council, an entity in which 41 high-level councilors will discuss the creation of public policies in the health sector, advising the ministry and helping it define a new roadmap.

But there will also be versions of this council at the local level, entities that will have the power to propose and develop new public policies, in accordance with the health needs of each population. Following the recommendations of the CAPs regarding health promotion and disease prevention.

Five representatives of the national government, three from the Ministry of Health, two from the business sector, two from the labor unions, one from large companies, another from small and medium-sized companies, and spokespersons for peasant associations, patients, pensioners, and ethnic communities. and LGBTQI+, will make up the council table.

Everyone will meet quarterly to discuss, based on the needs of their community, how the budget will be distributed and what public policies must be adopted and, for this, representatives who do not come from the Government will receive additional money to cover their expenses. operation, fees, travel and technical support.

The reform does not mention a figure, but, of course, it is assumed that, regardless of the amount, it will be covered with the contributions that every person, regardless of their legal status, must make; that is, workers, self-employed, rentiers and independent; like the companies, whose contributions will depend on the contracts achieved. While, in the case of people, they will depend on their income.

If you do not make your contributions to social security, you will automatically generate a debt with the State that, although enforceable, may in no case exclude those who have not paid from the health systems; call medical attention, taking tests, development of procedures and/or interventions to the patient. with Infobae

