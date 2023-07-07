Health school for social and community leaders arrives in Taganga

There are already 300 students, the social leaders who are being trained in the city’s neighborhoods, and the goal is to graduate 500 community health agents.

Training of community health agents that develops the District Mayor’s Office through the ‘Salud al barrio – Médico en tu casa’ programhad a new session in the corregimiento of Taganga, which was met last Wednesday, July 5 with the participation of 22 people.

These trainings, framed in the strategy ‘Health school for social and community leaders’ they started the last May 27, in sessions that take place mainly every Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.in the facilities of public schools, with the participation of young leaders, men and women, who are not only presidents and dignitaries of Community Action Boards, but also citizens who are interested in learning and putting their knowledge at the service of their community. .

“A leader is a person who mobilizes for the well-being of his people, based on the principle of solidarity and will become a great Community Health Agent”, affirms Jorge Bernal Conde, Secretary of District Health.

The official also indicated that the School of Health he comes training more than 300 leaders, through three cohorts that have already received two of the six training modulesto which the Taganguero leaders will join, and at the end of August, leaders of the three indigenous peoples will be training, in coordinated work with the High Councilor of the Sierra Nevada, Karina Chavez, the governors of the councils, the Indigenous Association, the EPS Dusakawy and the IPS Gonawindúa.

It should be remembered that every Saturday, teachers from the District Health Secretariatare training leaders in maternal healthchild care, prevention of suicide and consumption of psychoactive drugs, basic sanitation and first aid, and especially, in being vigilant of the main diseases of interest in public health such as malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory infections in children under the age of 5 years.

