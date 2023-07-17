Health school for social and community leaders is strengthened in partnership with local mayors

The projection is to progressively reach the 328 neighborhoods of the Santa Marta district, of which 138 are in Locality 1; 128 in Location 2, and 62 in Location 3.

In order to comply with the guidance of Mayor Virna Johnson, to continue expanding the coverage of the Health School for social and community leaders, the Ministry of Health established a work agreementsigned by the holder of this portfolio, Jorge Bernal, with the local mayors, Melissa Martinez, Rafael Rebolledo and Juan Jose Camargo.

The agreed work plan includes reaching the four (4) corregimientos, where the participation of leaders and representatives of the 76 villages of the district territory, 17 of them located in Bonda and 41 in Guachaca, corregimientos of Locality 1; the only village of Taganga in Locality 2, where classes have already started with 22 students; and in the corregimiento of Minca of Locality 3, which has 17 paths.

It is important to note that, in addition to the face-to-face classes on Saturdays, virtual classes have begun to deepen Community-Based Rehabilitation, with an emphasis on mental health, taught by USAID, an international cooperation entity of the people of the United States, in its healthy communities program, with the participation of 65 leaders.

Through this program, the District will continue to strengthen actions towards the youth of the city for the prevention of suicide, consumption of psychoactive substances and different types of violence, especially those related to women.

