The National Health Superintendence gave instructions to the Territorial Health Secretariats or Directorates of the departments, municipalities and districts throughout the country to ensure that clinics, hospitals and care centers maintain the provision of services to users without interruptions when the liquidation of an EPS occurs or health services are closed in their territories.

This is emphasized in the external circular 2023130000000004-5, dated February 23, in the Supersalud warns the territorial entities that they must guarantee that the clinical histories are timely delivered to the EPS to which the users are affiliated. In addition, they must have sufficient reception channels so that the information from the medical records is reported efficiently.

Also make dissemination campaigns for these channels.

According to the circular, they must also ensure the reporting of information in the event of dissolution or liquidation of health service providers, by filling out the news report form of the application of the Special Registry of Service Providers (REPS), which must be informed biannually to the National Health Superintendence (Liquidations Office) in the months of July and January of each year.

The municipalities must support the departments or districts in the management, custody and management of medical records. Failure to comply with the instructions of this external circular will lead to the initiation of sanctioning administrative processes.

