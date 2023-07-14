health secretary of Cesar

The Assembly of Cesar summoned the secretary of health of the department, Guillermo Girón, so that the official explained what actions and strategies this portfolio is developing to reduce cases of dengue in the territory due to an alert from the National Institute of Health indicating that there are 2,082 people with the disease.

The official responded that Cesar is not the only department in Colombia that is on alert for this pathology, but admitted that last year it was in first place for deaths with 17 cases.

“This year we only have two cases, that reflects the actions we have implemented because this is a cyclical phenomenon because the incidence increases when the El Niño and La Niña phenomena come every 5 years,” Giron explained.

HOW TO COUNTER DENGUE?

According to the surgeon, “dengue is counteracted by everyone”, that is, between the national, departmental and municipal governments and the participation of the communities.

“There is no poison that counteracts dengue, the main thing is to educate people, eliminate where the vector may be, emphasis is being placed on that, but we need the collaboration of the mayors,” added the secretary, emphasizing the municipality of Aguachica.

IN SAINT MARTIN

“With all due respect, Aguachica is the municipality with the most problems, water is collected there, but they don’t know or pay no attention to how to change the water, correct it, anything to avoid the mosquito and they don’t do it and we have to insist on that aspect ”, noted the former municipal health secretary.

In his turn, Deputy Robinson Galván assured that in San Martín, south of Cesar, there are three neighborhoods through which a wastewater channel passes.

“We have this critical situation, we can do fumigation because who controls and who monitors that?” Galvan asked. In addition, he suggested that the Ministry of Health send a letter to each municipality to insist on the control of dengue in those territories.

“The fumigation is limited to cases of severe dengue and a georeference is generated around the case, not in a general way, it is specifically fumigated there and it is being done constantly in each of the municipalities,” Giron replied.

¿A WEAK SCALE?

Deputy Jorge Barros Gnecco stated during this Friday’s session that “I wish” the secretary will present a balance sheet “aggressive” about this situation.

“Hopefully deaths from dengue will not increase. I want that you carry out an aggressive campaign with the health secretaries of the municipalities because the same mayors are not stopping the issue, you have to make a strong call to them ”, were the words of Barros.

For his part, Deputy Jesús Suárez, a doctor by profession, asserted that dengue is not synonymous with fumigation, “But it is important to ask the government how those groups that do the chemical control in the department are made up.”

