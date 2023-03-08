Home News Health summit on the shortage of doctors in Wels
Health summit on the shortage of doctors in Wels

Mayor Andreas Rabl (FP) and Health Officer and Deputy Mayor Klaus Schinninger (SP) spoke to representatives of the Medical Association, ÖGK, Klinikum Wels-Grieskirchen, the Red Cross and the district medical representatives.

Rabl and Schinninger emphasized that ÖGK and the Medical Association urgently need to put measures on the table. The city supports general practitioners who want to become self-employed in their search for a practice. Financial support for general practitioners who are employed by colleagues and would ordain in one of the unoccupied practices is also conceivable. According to the city politicians, suitable candidates must be found by the ÖGK and the Medical Association.

According to Wolfgang Ziegler, who represented the medical association, their power is overestimated. “We have no direct influence on political decisions.” The chamber is trying to support medical professionals through seminars and the like. “But it’s up to the ÖGK and politics to increase the number of general practitioners,” says Ziegler.

