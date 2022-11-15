“I register that for a large part of the Covid-19 pandemic Italy was first for mortality and third for lethality, so I don’t see these great results achieved”. This was stated by Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, speaking on the Rai 2 program Restart-L’Italia ricomincia da te. And to the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Aldo Cazzullo, who observed “without vaccines it would have been worse”, the representative of the Brothers of Italy replied: “You say this, we do not have the burden of reverse proof. But I don’t fall into the trap of taking a stand for or against vaccines ”.

“I now as Undersecretary of State, together with a Minister of Health like Orazio Schillaci, who is finally a scientist, analyzing the context in which we live today – I remember that intensive care units are 2% occupied – we decided to anticipate by 6 weeks the expiry of the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals and therefore the reintegration of unvaccinated operators. The debate on this seems surreal to me, we should talk about something else, ”added Gemmato. “Probably – the undersecretary also stressed – there has been an ideological approach to date to the management of the coronavirus pandemic”. Now “politics returns to the center and politics does this: it analyzes scientific phenomena, analyzes data and makes decisions”. During the transmission, the undersecretary of FdI also said not to recommend vaccination to those who are not part of risk categories “both for cost-benefit analysis and because there are adverse reactions to the intake of drugs and vaccines“.

The reactions

Gemmato’s words have created great noise within the political arena and beyond. “But how do you say that there is no scientific proof that Covid vaccines have served to save the lives of millions of people?” It would be enough to know how to read scientific literature. A nice silence was never written… ». These are the words, entrusted to a tweet, by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. From the parts of the Nazarene, in the Pd house, the requests for resignation and removal from Enrico Letta, the parent company in the Senate Simona Malpezzi and Matteo Orfini arrived. The dem secretary wrote on Twitter: “An undersecretary of health who denies vaccines cannot remain in office.” Malpezzi, on the other hand, highlighted the discrepancies between the positions expressed by Meloni, by Minister Schillaci da Gemmato: «In the last few hours we have heard very clear and clear words from Minister Schillaci on vaccines, ambiguous ones from Meloni and other even negative ones from Undersecretary Gemmato. At this point we ask the right to immediately clarify the government’s line on vaccines. There can be no ambiguity on the right to health. Gemmato’s words are very serious: we expect clear words from the Prime Minister ». Orfini’s comment is more trenchant, declaring that a “normal government would have Gemmato resigned in 5 seconds”.