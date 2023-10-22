Healthcare, 179 permanent temporary contracts but there is the downside [notiziediprato.it]

Healthcare, 179 permanent temporary contracts but there is the downside

Of these 43 concern Prato structures. However, the balance of this transformation is zero. It means that there will be no strengthening of the workforce and that temporary workers not included in the rankings risk losing their jobs

The news of the transformation of 179 contracts from administration to public roles, of which 43 in service in Prato healthcare facilities, is certainly positive for those workers who will benefit from it and also for the ASL coffers which by doing so will save the cost of the health service. leasing company. A transformation that will be effective from 1 December and which also concerns 18 midwives distributed across the four territories present in the company. Of the 43 people from Prato, 17 are nurses and 26 are nurses.

However, there is the other side of the coin. Meanwhile, the confirmation that the balance between the two types of contract is zero, and therefore there will be no increase in the workforce. This has already emerged with the hiring plan which limits itself to stabilizing temporary workers and barely covering retirements (read). Then the more technical aspect which closely affects the lives of workers. Those who until now were employed in ASL structures on a temporary basis but did not win or did not participate in the competition for permanent employment for those 179 positions risk losing their jobs. In fact, at the moment there is no certainty about the extension of those temporary contracts. All we know is that those relating to profiles where there is currently no competition ranking will be extended, pending the announcement of the competition by Estar.

This is why the satisfaction of the FpCgil and the CislFp Usl Toscana Centro is halfway: “it is a victory, the result of the mobilization put in place in recent days by the two confederal acronyms together with the company RSU, – comment Simone Baldacci and Massimo Cataldo in a note – given that until a few days ago the renewal of these contracts by the Region was still being discussed. A small victory against the widespread phenomenon of the explosion of precarious work in public healthcare. There remains the regret of continuing to be denied by the Region the full replacement of the turnover of all roles present in the company for the year 2023, and the same adjustment of employment standards to make up for the increasingly numerous absences due to maternity leave , parental leave, absences due to laws 104 and long illnesses, which in recent years have seen peaks of work absenteeism of 30% of the entire workforce. A concrete response still remains to be given to the agreement signed by the regional CGIL, CISL and UIL on the re-internalisation of contracted services which in our opinion could free up resources to be allocated to new hires”. In short, the blanket is short and within a couple of years it will be even more so because there will be other retirements and at the same time new healthcare facilities will arrive to operate. First of all the Biancalani building at Santo Stefano and 5 community houses, three of which are new and two extensions of existing districts.

