The doctors’ unions return Minister Schillaci’s proposal to pay more for those who spend more hours in the ward: “The proposal that the Minister of Health makes today Horace Schillaci it does not meet the needs of those who leave the Public Health Service today: a low salary compared to the enormous amount of ordinary work and not a few extra pennies for overtime. Therefore, it should be the doctor’s daily commitment and not the extra that is paid the most. The minister has not yet understood this. If perhaps he received us, perhaps we could explain a few things to him”. So to beraking latest news Salute Pierino Di Silverionational secretary of Anaao-Assomed, the union of medical managers of the NHS, responds to the interview of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci.

“The Minister listen to us”

On December 15, the doctors’ unions will take to the streets in Rome for a national protest in favor of the NHS. “The money for public health and for those who work there must be put into the budget and times are tight – remarked Di Silverio – Adopting buffer solutions in health care only makes resources go badly. Call us so we can find shared proposals together”.

Unsustainable rhythms

It echoes him Andrew Philippi, national secretary Fp CGIL doctors and NHS managers: “We are concerned by the statements of the Minister of Health Schillaci who is unable to propose anything other than making doctors work more in hospitals, they give us the measure of how much he does not know the reality of health companies. In all services doctors are now below the minimum sustainability threshold Everywhere they already work much more than the 38 hours a week, professionals accumulate an average of 200 hours overtime every year which is then reset to zero without being paid. holidays not taken”. And he adds: “Maybe that’s why he doesn’t receive the unions, because he doesn’t want to see reality. There is a lack of a vision of the system and a real organic proposal. We will be in the square in Rome on December 15 to shout it”, concludes Filippi.