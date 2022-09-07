The study involves the use of a software that will process the videoendoscopic images of patients with neoformations of the larynx and vocal cords; a sophisticated algorithm will process the parameters collected by the electronic eye providing data and percentages of malignancy risk

VITTORIO VENETO. The Vittorio Veneto Otolaryngology Operational Unit, directed by Dr. Andy Bertolin, will participate in a multicentre national research project for the application of artificial intelligence in laryngology.

The study involves the use of a software that will process the videoendoscopic images of patients with neoformations of the larynx and vocal cords; a sophisticated algorithm will process the parameters collected by the electronic eye providing data and percentages of malignancy risk.

“This technology – explains Dr. Bertolin – will allow us, in the near future, to diagnose lesions of the vocal cords that could develop into cancer very early, allowing for an early and minimally invasive surgical approach”.

“Still in the field of innovations – underlines the head physician – it should be remembered how endoscopic surgery with laser, assisted by Full HD and 4K cameras, and with the potential to use special viewers for 3D visualization of the operating field, is revolutionizing the approach to laryngeal tumors, allowing an improvement in the quality of life of cancer patients, thanks to the preservation of the voice. The latter objective, to which also contributes an innovative ventilation system which, thanks to the collaboration with the Anesthesia and Resuscitation Unit directed by Dr. Alberto Grassetto, has been introduced for patients who must undergo laser surgery of the vocal cords. .

“The use of a particular microtube – underlines Dr. Grassetto – allows during laryng-tracheal surgery to have a broad view of the anatomical structures to be operated on and, at the same time, to ventilate the patient effectively during general anesthesia.

This very small tube also allows you to overcome narrowing of the trachea and larynx, which in addition to facilitating the surgeon, in some cases can spare the patient the need for a tracheotomy “.

“To the Orl team of the Vittorio Veneto hospital, which represents one of our excellences – the comment of the general manager, Francesco Benazzi – goes an applause and thanks for these further advances in the use of new technologies. Also worthy of note is the collaboration with Dr. Bold, confirming how interdisciplinary is an added value, to the benefit of the patient “.