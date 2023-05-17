“Healthcare reform can topple governments”: Alejandro Gaviria

A harsh warning was given by Alejandro Gaviria to President Gustavo Petro about the health reform, of which he is one of his most vehement critics. It happened during the tense discussion in the Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives, where the opposition invited several voices that oppose the initiative of the national government, among which was that of the former Minister of Education of the national president.

“I find it hard to believe that this is a reform of a government that calls itself left, this reform will bring more segregation,” Gaviria asserted. “This process is going wrong, in form and in substance, we are far from consensus, the transition has been bumpy, the text is incomplete, sometimes incoherent and above all it is beginning to be perceived as an almost capricious imposition, it is beginning to be perceived as illegitimate,” he added.

The former minister also said that the health reform lacks legitimacy, which is why its implementation would be difficult even if approved by Congress. “Without legitimacy, whatever the law says, it will be impossible to reach consensus. Without legitimacy it will be very difficult for cooperative efforts in integrated networks to prosper. The idea will be consolidated that if someone else wins, I have to lose,” said the former minister.

Additionally, he criticized several points of the project and assured that it could lead to a financial crisis. “The reform proposes an open system, without a benefit plan, without UPC, without concurrent audits, it would lead to a financial crisis with immediate effects on health care, the bankruptcy of the Social Security Institute will repeat itself,” he said.

In addition, he said that the reform does not define the role of the EPS. “The reform states that the State is going to assume the work that the EPS do today, but the State does not have the capacities to carry out this work,” he assured.

In total, there were 19 experts on health issues, former ministers and representatives of the health system, invited by the Democratic Center and Radical Change, who intervened for a period of 10 minutes in the discussion that takes place in the House of Representatives.

First, the former Minister of Health of the government of Iván Duque, Fernando Ruiz, intervened, describing the reform as regressive and unfeasible for the health of Colombians. He added that the government’s initiative transforms the system from a social security model to a benefit system, without taking into account financial protection or protection from health risks. “It poses a complete decoupling between social security and the human right to health,” he said.

He also criticized that the articles refer to the Ministry of Health as a regulatory entity for care networks, because it does not have the capacity to know the conditions of the networks at the territorial level and assured that the reform is based on institutional conditions that do not exist.

“Where are the Priority Health Care Centers (Caps), the territorial networks, the technical and financial management capacities, where is the single information system (…) where are the capacities of the ADRES for managing medical accounts, for the collection of contributions, the financial resources”, he assured.

Another of those who intervened was the former Minister of Health and rector of the Central University, Jaime Arias Ramírez, who indicated that the reform is “disruptive” and that it is not easy to make adjustments to the proposed system. He also expressed his concern about six specific points about the reform, among which was that the State assume the cost of the sector and that continuity in patient care be broken. “We are going for a greater corruption of the system in the country,” he said.

For her part, Clemencia Mayorga, representative of the organization Grupo de Acuerdos Fundamentales, an association of independent doctors, said that they are convinced of the need for a reform and that they celebrate the elimination of EPS intermediation and direct transfer to providers , but that the sources of financing are not clear in the reform. with Infobae

