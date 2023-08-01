Healthcare: resolution for heart disease surgery at the Gom – News

The 58-year-old patient suffering from congenital heart disease operated for the fourth time on all the valves of the heart in the complex operating unit of cardiac surgery, directed by Pasquale Fratto, of the large metropolitan hospital of Reggio Calabria has already been discharged.





“The patient, who arrived in critical conditions of acute pulmonary edema in the emergency department of the Gom – reports a statement from the staff of the hospital’s general management – had already undergone three sternotomy surgeries over the years in various centers in northern Italy (palliation and correction of heart disease) and various ineffective attempts to ablate permanent atrial fibrillation, with subsequent implantation of a biventricular pacemaker and defibrillator.During her hospitalization in Reggio, the patient underwent intensive care to stabilize the severe heart failure due to severe malfunction of all four heart valves and, subsequently, to surgery.The postoperative course took place regularly and after three days of intensive care in the cardioanaesthesia unit, led by Andrea Cuccio, the patient was discharged in hospital and subsequently at home in excellent condition. The extraordinary nature of the case in question is represented by having successfully operated on all the valves of the heart through a hybrid procedure with a fourth operation, in a setting of severe cardiomyopathy”.





“The strategic management of the large metropolitan hospital – concludes the note – expresses great satisfaction with what has been achieved by the complex operating unit of cardiac surgery”.

