Healthcare: Rocca, risk a commissioner? Blame D’Amato – Lazio

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 26 – “Is there a concrete risk of a new Lazio health commissioner as D’Amato said? D’Amato knows it better than anyone else: if there is this risk, it is because we come from 10 years of D’Amato.So he should look to himself and not to me who is trying to fix a sanity that has been ripped and torn apart by the policies of the former councilor D’Amato, therefore, now it is a matter of reconnecting it to the our fabrics, to make it inclusive, to bring it closer to the people”. This was stated by the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, on the issue of the health commissioner.



D’Amato replies: “I tell President Rocca that the electoral campaign is over and that you govern the Region if he is able to do so.



We have delivered a Region out of the commissioner, with the Lea above the compliance threshold and the 2022 deficit below 2 percent. Today the deficit runs to over 5 percent without anything being done, indeed by increasing private spending. At the end of the year, Rocca himself says, the projected deficit is over 700 million euros and this will be the cause of the receivership. My question is what is being done to avoid this? Why does private spending increase with the resolution of 23 million euros off the ceiling?”. (ANSA).



