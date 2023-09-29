Healthier and Lighter Mooncakes Taking the Spotlight in Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

Chinese Consumers Embrace Healthier and Lighter Mooncakes during Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua News Agency, Yinchuan – As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, the mooncake market in China is witnessing a new trend of “light food + light packaging,” as consumers prioritize health and thrift. From the packaging to the cake itself, mooncakes have become lighter, delicious, and infused with healthier ingredients, reflecting the evolving consumption philosophy of the Chinese people.

At a supermarket in Yinchuan City, Ningxia, citizens were seen pushing carts filled with mooncakes from the bulk mooncake section. Ms. Li, a resident, selected a variety of mooncakes with different flavors. She expressed concern about the high calorie and sugar content of traditional mooncakes but emphasized the importance of having them on the table to create a festive atmosphere. “The Mid-Autumn Festival is an important traditional festival, and a sense of ritual during the festival is a must,” Ms. Li stated.

In response to the increasing demand for healthier options, mooncake companies are upgrading their formulas while preserving the traditional flavors. Many merchants on e-commerce platforms are using selling points such as “whole wheat,” “coarse grains,” and “100% zero sucrose.” Some low-sugar mooncakes are replacing white sugar with substitutes like xylitol and maltitol, reducing the psychological burden of consuming mooncakes.

Lin Jidi, the general manager of Yinchuan Yinfeng Food Co., Ltd., explained, “In the past two years, we have noticed that consumers increasingly prefer concise ingredient lists and a healthy lifestyle with less oil and sugar. Therefore, we have adapted our product research and development to meet consumer demand. For example, this year’s multigrain mooncakes have been selling well, catering to the current low-sugar and healthy consumption concept.”

Mooncake packaging has also undergone a significant “slimming” effect in recent years. Cheng Hong, a shopping guide at a local supermarket, shared that bulk mooncakes, with their affordable prices and various flavors, have become more popular among consumers. The packaging of boxed mooncakes has become simpler, without excessive compartments or decorations, leading to lower prices.

In the mooncake sales area of the Yinchuan supermarket, the price of a single bulk mooncake is generally under 10 yuan, while boxed mooncakes range between 100 and 300 yuan. High-end mooncakes costing more than 500 yuan are scarce.

Additionally, smaller-sized “mini mooncakes” have emerged as the new favorite among consumers this year. Cheng Hong noted, “Small-sized mooncakes are only half the size of traditional ones and can be eaten in one or two bites, avoiding waste. Their smaller and cuter shapes have won the affection of many consumers.”

Qiu Juandong, deputy dean of the School of Economics and Management at Ningxia University, explained that the rising trend of low-sugar and lightweight mooncakes reflects the concept of healthy, moderate, and simple food consumption. This trend also highlights the increasing alignment of supply and demand in the food consumer market. For mooncake manufacturers, it provides an opportunity to focus more on enhancing product quality and taste, promoting a mutually beneficial relationship between consumers and producers.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, the popularity of healthier and lighter mooncakes is expected to continue growing, providing consumers with guilt-free indulgence while celebrating this traditional festival.

