Healthy habits so that occupational diseases do not become a headache

Healthy habits so that occupational diseases do not become a headache

According to the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work and the World Health Organization (WHO), each year there are about 2 million deaths related to work accidents that occur in spaces that lack adequate conditions. to carry out work activities.

What are neuromuscular diseases?

Neuromuscular diseases can affect your neuromuscular system by causing different problems with the nerves that control your muscles.

In addition to causing weakness and atrophy in the muscles, there are also other symptoms such as spasms, contractions, and muscle pain.

In fact, one of the most common diseases that occurs today is carpal tunnel syndrome, which consists of pressure on the median nerve and symptoms can include numbness, tingling and weakness in the hand and arm. (Source: MedLinePlus)

How to prevent occupational diseases?

To avoid having health problems due to these discomforts, it is important to follow the following recommendations:

– Take care of the way you sit: sitting without moving for eight hours at the workplace is usually one of the main causes of back pain.

– Correct your posture while working in front of the PC: Try to sit with your back straight and make sure that you are touching the back, so you will avoid deviations or other types of affectations.

– Take active breaks every two hours: perform gentle head movements, small stretches of arms, wrists and legs. Also, it is recommended to move your arms to the sides and forwards, this will help you strengthen your back and chest muscles.

