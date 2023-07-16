HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflections, by writing) No relationship is perfect all the time, but in a healthy relationship, both people feel good most of the time. To have a good relationship, it takes more than attraction, it takes work and that both of you are willing to put in the effort. Here are some tips for building a healthy relationship:

love yourself Being comfortable with yourself makes you a happier couple.

Communicate. Talk to your partner about your feelings. Ask questions and listen to the answers. If you feel upset, say so. Don’t make your partner guess what’s wrong with you. Talking about problems builds trust and strengthens the relationship. It’s not all about how to deal with problems, don’t forget to tell your partner when they do something that makes you happy.

Be honest. Be honest about what you do, think, and feel. Honesty builds trust. Few things damage a relationship as much as lies.

Allow yourself some space. Couple time is great, but spending ALL the time together is not. It’s good that everyone has their own friends and interests outside of the relationship.

Accept that you disagree. They won’t always see things the same way, and that’s okay. The important thing is to respect the opinions and ideas of the other.

Forgive and ask for forgiveness. We all make mistakes. You must be willing to apologize for your faults and accept your partner’s apologies.

Lean on. When your partner does something great, tell them about it. Your partner should do the same for you.

Talk about sex…Openly and honestly. Telling your partner what makes you feel good, what you like and what you don’t, helps you have better sex. Never pressure your partner to do something they don’t want to do, and never allow your partner to pressure you. Consent is required.

Take care of your sexual health. Talk to your partner about how you are going to protect yourself against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unplanned pregnancies. Practice safe sex and get tested for STDs.

How can I know if my relationship is healthy?

Occasionally evaluating whether you feel good about your relationship is a good practice. The questions below focus on sexual and romantic relationships, but can be applied to other types of relationships as well. After taking the quiz, it might be helpful to take it again from your partner’s perspective.

Does your partner listen and respect your ideas?

Does your partner give you space to spend time with your friends and family?

Do you enjoy spending time with your partner?

Do you feel comfortable telling your partner when they do something that bothers you?

Are you comfortable sharing your thoughts and feelings?

Can you tell your partner what you like when it comes to sex?

Does your partner struggle to get along with your friends and family?

Is your partner proud of your achievements and your successes?

Does your partner respect you when they think differently?

Can you talk to your partner about birth control or safe sex?

Relationships can be complicated, but if you answered “yes” to all of these questions, chances are your relationship is healthy. If you answered “no” to two or more questions, you could be in an unhealthy relationship.

How can I improve my relationship?

Keeping your relationship in good shape definitely takes work. Talk to your partner about what you think could be improved. Be clear about what is bothering you and be respectful. Good communication is an important tool for solving problems. If you’re having trouble working things out on your own, consider seeking help from someone outside of the couple. Sometimes talking with a counselor or therapist can help couples work through their problems and improve their relationship.

