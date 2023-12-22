Hearing held against man who tried to murder two fishermen in the Port of La Libertad – Diario La Página

This day, the initial hearing was held against Alberto Rosalío Romero Hernández, who is being prosecuted for attempting to murder two fishermen with a firearm.

The events occurred on December 4, when the victims arrived at the beach, and for no reason Romero began shooting at them.

“To save their lives, the fishermen fled out to sea,” reported the prosecutor handling the case.

After the attack, the victims filed a complaint with the FGR, which ordered a search of their home.

During the search, the authorities seized a portion of cocaine hidden in a container of instant soup, firearms (the weapon used against the fishermen was not there), ammunition and a false weapons license.

“Due to these events, the Peace Court of Puerto de La Libertad is requested to keep Alberto Romero in detention and for the case to move to the investigation phase,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Share this: Facebook

X

