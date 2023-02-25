About the International Cochlear Implant Day this February 25

The technology that makes it possible for a deaf person to hear again

According to WHO figures, some 360 ​​million people suffer from disabling hearing loss and another 1.1 billion are at risk of losing their hearing.

In Colombia, about 7 million people have hearing problems.

From isolation to having a social life again, one of the advantages for people with hearing loss.

With regard to the celebration of a new anniversary of the life of the cochlear implant, experts from the sector invited families and patients with possible hearing loss to rely on technology to hear again, bearing in mind that the ear is the only sense that can be recovered.

“The cochlear implant allows a person with severe hearing loss to restore hearing, which is one of our most important sensory mechanisms. Spoken language is the main form of communication in our social environment: work, education, recreation…that is why in a patient with severe hearing loss, the use of a cochlear implant can allow them to reintegrate into their daily activities”, affirms Leonardo Ordóñez, president of the Colombian Association of Otology and Neurotology, Acon.

But what is a cochlear implant? Why has it become so relevant in the hearing health industry?

A cochlear implant is the solution for people with severe or profound hearing loss. This technology is used to replace the functioning of the components of the auditory system. The implants consist of two parts: an external audio processor that captures the acoustic signals to transform them into electrical ones, and an internal part, in charge of electrically stimulating the cochlea. It works in these cases: when there is a severe to profound or total sensorineural hearing loss (deafness), impossibility of improvement with a conventional hearing aid and a predisposition on the part of the user to receive treatment.

“Technology can contribute a lot to a patient’s life because their communication will go far beyond lip reading or sign reading. It can happen that the person isolates himself from the world and stops communicating with his environment ”, comments the Colombian Andrea Bravo, clinical director of MED-EL in the northern zone of Latin America.

Hearing, unlike other senses of the human body, is the only one that can be restored and that allows the individual to lead a normal life in which hearing loss is confirmed and that a conventional hearing aid is not enough, but an implant. and a rehabilitation therapy. The selection and preparation of the patient who is going to receive a cochlear implant needs a ‘dream team’ to make it successful: family, audiologists, otolaryngologist with experience in otology, psychologist, speech therapist and neurolinguist, as well as language rehabilitators.

lack of education

According to the President of Colombian Association of Otology and Neurotology, Acon, although cochlear implants have been used for several years in both children and adults, there is still a great lack of knowledge among the population and even health personnel who are not clear about the alternatives when there is a severe to profound loss.

“In addition, the administrative processes to obtain the authorization of the implant are usually long, which constitutes an access barrier”, he affirms.

These are some of the curiosities of this device that celebrates its existence this month:

It is used for people with strong hearing difficulties. A cochlear implant is a very small electronic device, which is accompanied by a processor and which allows sounds to be transformed into electrical signals that are sent to the auditory nerve.

It is not just about putting an implant. The selection and preparation of the patient who is going to receive a cochlear implant requires a cooperative ecosystem for the result to be successful.

Size does matter?. The first of the implant processors was the size of the area of ​​a room (2 by 5 meters) and today they are as small as a key ring and can even be connected to cell phones. Cochlear implant improves working life. The use of this device makes it possible to promote inclusion in the professional field, since it allows a better understanding of the information and facilitates communication between work groups. A processor from a stolen implant is of no use to anyone and it does a great deal of harm to the patient. There have been cases of people in cities like Bogotá, where friends of others steal the auditory processor that helps the person to listen. These types of hearing aids only serve the patient who underwent surgery.

In Colombia, the cochlear implantation operation has been carried out since September 1992 with thousands of successful cases and its entry into the market has allowed more patients with hearing disabilities to join social and work life in an effective way.

The cochlear implant is the only medical device capable of replacing the sense of hearing, which can be ordered by a specialist and which is covered by the health system in the country.