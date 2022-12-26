Home News Heart attack after Christmas lunch, ex bank manager dies
News

Heart attack after Christmas lunch, ex bank manager dies

PORTOGRUARO. He had just finished Christmas lunch with his wife and daughters when, as he was going to take a nap, he collapsed on the stairs, taken ill.

Misfortune on Christmas day, in Portogruaro. To lose his life, due to natural causes, was Roberto Angelo Rossi, 64, a former bank manager also known in Udine (where he had worked) and secretary of the charity In Famiglia for two years.

Roberto Angelo Rossi was a manager of Banca Commerciale Italiana. Already head of the Foreign Office, he held the position of director of the branches of the same bank in Padua, Trieste and Vicenza. After the merger with Intesa San Paolo, he held the position of director, before retiring, also at the branch in via Del Monte in Udine, not far from piazza Libertà.

In the early afternoon of December 25, Rossi sat down at the table with his wife and three twin daughters, all recently graduated from various courses of study in Milan: Francesca, Maria Vittoria and Alessandra. As was his habit, at the end of lunch, he had walked towards the sleeping area to rest, taking the stairs. Once he reached the upper floor, however, he fell to the floor, suffering a heart attack.

Hearing a big thud, his wife and daughters joined him: Rossi was already unconscious. Rescue was called, but when the crew of the Suem 118 intervened on the spot, there was nothing more they could do for the 64-year-old. Resuscitation attempts were useless.

The news has the members of the In Famiglia association incredulous, which deals with the transport of cancer patients and is well known in Portogruaro and its surroundings.

The funeral has already been set for Wednesday 28 December, at 3 pm, in the cathedral of Portogruaro.

