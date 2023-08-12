Heart-stopping organ donation at Ferrara hospital – News

In recent days, a multi-organ donation with a stopped heart was made in the University Hospital of Ferrara by a 68-year-old patient, hospitalized for a serious and irreversible brain injury, which allowed the lungs, liver and kidneys to be taken. It is the second still-heart sampling carried out in Ferrara (the first dates back to 2022), but the first in which the lungs are also removed. The doctors, in agreement with the family members, have allowed the realization of the will to donate organs after death, expressed in life by the patient.





The organ harvesting takes place after the death has been ascertained and the law establishes that to determine death with cardiological criteria it is necessary to observe a complete absence of heartbeat and circulation for at least 20 minutes. Thanks to the Ecmo technique (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) it is then possible to limit the ischemic damage of the organs to recover the best functionality.





In the days preceding the donation, an extremely complex machine was therefore activated at the Sant’Anna which involved numerous professionals from the University Hospital of Ferrara who, in collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Transplant Reference Center, the surgical teams of Bologna and Modena and the Bufalini Hospital of Cesena, contributed to the success of the entire donation process.





The heart-stopping donation process, as a highly complex clinical-surgical procedure, which lasted 9 hours in the operating room and involved a total of over 40 operators, in fact required a very high level of collaboration between the structures and disciplines of the university hospital. For a year now, the Company has created an Ecmo Team, made up of doctors and nurses from the University Intensive Care Unit, dedicated to the complex perfusion technique, used both for the treatment of patients with severe respiratory insufficiency and in cases, like this one, of heartfelt donation.



