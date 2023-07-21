Home » heart to be transplanted in record time from Trento to Bologna – Emilia-Romagna Region
heart to be transplanted in record time from Trento to Bologna – Emilia-Romagna Region

When the challenge is against time, collaboration wins over everything. A heart that goes from donor to its recipient in just one hour.

It happened in Emilia Romagnawhere for the first time the transfer of the heart took place in record time, thanks to the use of a helicopter and the organization and coordination of the Transplant Reference Center with the 118 Emilia Est Operations Centre and theIRCCS Sant’Orsola Polyclinic.

Thus begins the new life of the 68-year-old man who received the heart: he is doing well and underwent an operative course without particular complications. A possible result thanks to the efficiency of the coordination structure of the Regional Transplant Reference Centerwhich presided over the case from the selection of the organ to the actual transport by the 118 Emilia Est Operations Center, the only regional point of reference for complex transport.

A story with a happy ending

The story begins when the Transplant Reference Center receives a heartfelt offering from the Trento hospital, in response to a regional emergency launched on a national scale: it is a particularly complex case due to the donor’s conditions. A specific chain of operations is triggered in which, more than any other time, the role of each subject makes the difference. So the choice of helicopter to minimize transfer times and increase the chances of a successful transplant, reducing the ischemia times of the heart to a minimum, which are crucial in every transplant, by an hour and a half. A record result for an organ transport activity as well as for the team.

It is a case that proves concretely the importance of establishing organizational structures and coordination in supporting these central and time-dependent activities to save the lives of many, many patients.

